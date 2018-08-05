There are calls for World War 2 markings discovered this week on Wicklow's Bray Head to be properly restored.

Stunning images of an 'EIRE' sign built in rock were revealed by recent gorse fires and spotted by an Air Support Unit flying overhead.

Captain Michael Barco from the Irish Air Corps says they date back to the early forties when navigation signs were built around the coast, to warn aircraft they were flying over Irish territory.

After the war a lot of the signs were dismantled and the material stones used to build walls by locals.

Of the original 83 signs around the country, only a handful remain.