A Fine Gael Senator is calling for a statutory duty of care for social media companies.

Senator Catherine Noone believes that more needs to be done to tackle online abuse and harassment, and that social media companies must deal with it both efficiently and effectively.

It comes as a recent UK reports shows that 1 in 5 social media users have suffered harassment, abuse, bullying or fraud.

Senator Noone feels it is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.