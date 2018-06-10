There is a call for more playing time for young people in sport.

That's the view of a Fine Gael senator who's calling for the measure - known as the 'half game rule'.

If introduced, it would mean players couldn't be left on the sidelines for full games.

Seanator Neale Richmond believes keeping people involved in an active and social environment throughout their teens and into adulthood is of great value.

He says, "it's to look at maintaining high levels of participation. We see an awful lot of drop off in people playing team sports when they hit eighteen.

"If they knew that after training that they would be guaranteed half a game, it would be so much easier to keep people involved."