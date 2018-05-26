Campaigners on both sides of the Eighth Amendment debate have been reacting to exit polls indicating a landslide victory for the ‘Yes’ side.

As boxes are opened in count centres across the country, early indications suggest last night’s polls from the Irish Times and RTÉ are likely to prove accurate.

The polls predicted a 68% (Irish Times) and 69.4% (RTÉ) ‘Yes’ vote.

Tallies showing a resounding yes in several constituencies so far. One full box in Loughlinstown had 81% in favour of repeal pic.twitter.com/VCO24Xryt8 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) May 26, 2018

This morning, the Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said “the eyes of the world are watching” and noted that Ireland will be 'leading the world' if the exit polls turn out to be accurate.

Just an hour after boxes opened Love Both campaigners have left the Meath East count centre. One woman in tears #8thref pic.twitter.com/XS74SpHLOc — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) May 26, 2018

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said the projected result shows the maturity of modern Ireland.

“Embracing its own people, understanding its own problems and willing to solve our problems at home and not pretend that Ireland is somehow different from every other nation on the planet.

“And that we can export issues for other people to deal with.

He said the young people of Ireland have had a huge influence on the projected result.

The LoveBoth campaign however said the predictions "paint a bleak picture," paving the way for "abortion on demand."

Spokesperson Dr Ruth Cullen said: “We are immensely proud and grateful to all our volunteers throughout the country who worked tirelessly over recent months to ensure unborn babies would not be deprived of legal protections.

"Regardless of what happens today the campaign to protect unborn babies will endure,” she said.

The first box is open at the Donegal count. pic.twitter.com/aVERraJVz0 — Niall Colbert (@NiallColbert1) May 26, 2018

LoveBoth communications director John McGuirk said the unborn right to life exists “independent of what a majority says.”

He went on to concede that: “with a result of that magnitude, clearly there was very little to be done.”

The 8th did not create an unborn child's right to life - it merely acknowledged it. The right exists, independent of what a majority says. That said, with a result of that magnitude, clearly there was very little to be done. Thank you to every NO voter and campaigner. #8thref — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) May 25, 2018

Following the polls the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “looking like we will make history” adding that it was an example of “democracy in action.”

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the polls suggest a “stunning result that will bring about a fundamental change for the better.”

Thank you to everybody who voted today - democracy can be so powerful on days like today - looks like a stunning result that will bring about a fundamental change for the better. Proud to be Irish tonight. Thank u to all at @Together4yes — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 25, 2018

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the “view of our Republic is clear and we as an Oireachtas should move efficiently to enact the will of our people.”

Counting will continue throughout the day around the country – with official confirmation expected this afternoon or this evening.