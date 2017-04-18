The state is continuing to fail children in foster care according to campaigners.

It's after two new HIQA reports revealed serious concerns about the quality of foster care in Ireland.

Of greatest concern is the report into Tusla services in Dublin South Central - which found it met only one of 26 standards, with five serious shortcomings.

Terry Dignan is CEO of EPIC - which works with people in care - and he says the findings show the same mistakes are being made "time and time again".

The announced inspection highlighted 5 significant risks - these included safeguarding and child protection, delays in assessment and approval of Relative Foster Carers and in the review of Foster Carers.

There were also issues with Management and Monitoring of Foster Care Agency and Training and Qualifications.

It also judged that that management of situations was crisis led rather than well planned.

Jim Gibson Chief Operations Officer of Tusla says that they've submitted a plan to HIQA and is confident that there'll be significant improvement in the next report.

Nicole Gernon reports: