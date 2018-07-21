Public stalls are to be set up in Dublin and Galway today over the Stardust tragedy.

The Stardust postcard campaign is seeking a fresh inquest into the deaths from the 1981 nightclub fire in Artane in Dublin.

The postcard signatures will be sent to the Attorney General.

Local Public Representatives and members of the Stardust Families will be in attendance.

In Galway the stall will be in Eyre Square from 1.30 to 3.30pm.

The nightclub fire broke out on Valentine's night in Artane in Dublin in 1981, claiming 48 lives.

MEP Lynn Boylan is pleased with how well the campaign is going:

"I'm constantly getting requests for more postcards as are the families and various people who have come on board for this campaign.

A lot of people want to do something to help, everybody seems to have a story, Dublin is a small city in itself in that people know either someone who was in the fire that night, or lived in the area or they were meant to go themselves."