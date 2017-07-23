US President Donald Trump's insisted he has complete power to pardon.

Reports suggest he has been looking at ways to pardon himself and his family - if a special investigation finds any of them guilty of colluding with Russia during the election campaign.

A Democratic spokesperson says the reports are disturbing.

His Saturday morning Twitter storm included this: "While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS."

It was perhaps the most fascinating snippet of all in the now-regular weekend torrent of defensiveness and accusation.