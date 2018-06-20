Canada's parliament has passed a law to make the recreational use of cannabis legal.

It's only the second country to do this - after Uruguay.

It follows an election campaign promise from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Cannabis Act sailed through by a vote of 52 to 29 on Tuesday, allowing for the drug to become available for recreational use as soon as the cabinet decides on a final date.

It is expected to be decided upon by mid-September, meaning retail sales could begin before the end of the year.

It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana - and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate. #PromiseKept — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2018



