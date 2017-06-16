In contrast to angry scenes this evening, when angry protestors in London clashed with police at Kensington town hall, a silent candle lit vigil has been held in Nottinghill for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Earlier this evening crowds demanded more information on those missing in the Grenfell Tower disaster - and help for those made homeless.

The Government has announced an emergency five million pound fund for those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

British Prime Minister Theresa May visited a church and met residents, volunteers and community leaders.

But after a visit lasting less than an hour, she faced cries of "coward" and "shame on you".

The tone tonight in Nottinghill was more emotional for supporters of the victims of the terrible tragedy.

This is so beautiful. We're holding a vigil for #GrenfellTower victims and the turnout is amazing pic.twitter.com/iiGUoi6ZQP — Karim R (@Rihanna_fan1) June 16, 2017

These people attending the vigil chose to sing Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' or more commonly known as 'Every Little Thing's Gonna Be Alright'