Cannabis worth just under €240,000 has been seized in separate searches in Limerick and Louth.

€178,000 of the drug was found during a search in Limerick City yesterday.

A 45-year-old man from Nigeria was arrested following the find.

In a separate search of a house in Louth yesterday, €60,000 worth of cannabis was discovered.

A 55-year-old Irish man has been arrested in connection with that discovery.