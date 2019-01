Cannabis believed to be worth €360,000 has been seized in Waterford.

The discovery followed a search of a building at Riverstown Business Park in Tramore earlier today.

Up to 450 plants were found growing in the building.

A man in his 40s arrested at the scene.

He's now being held at Tramore Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Image: Garda Press Office