Cannabis worth €560,000 has been seized in Blanchardstown in west Dublin.

The seizures came as part of an investigation into serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin area.

A car was stopped on the Mill Road at around 7.30 yesterday evening, and an amount of cannabis was discovered.

In follow-up searches, a 'significant quantity' of the drug was found at a premises in Fortlawn Drive.



Two men - aged 42 and 39 - and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the operation.

They're being held at Blanchardstown, Finglas and Lucan Garda Stations.