Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €740,000 during an operation in Dublin.



37 kilos of cannabis herb were found when Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a car and a van on Sir John Rodgerson's Quay this morning.



2 men - aged 30 and 48 - were arrested at the scene.



They are being questioned at Irishtown Garda station where they are being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.