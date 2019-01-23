Drugs worth almost €1 million have been seized Co Louth.

The consignment of cannabis herb was found during a search of a house in the Drogheda area this morning.

Gardaí say the raid was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting serious organised crime activity in the Louth Division.

The street value of the cannabis is estimated at €940,000.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.

She's currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station.