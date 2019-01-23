Cannabis Worth Around €1 Million Has Been Seized In Louth
Drugs worth almost €1 million have been seized Co Louth.
The consignment of cannabis herb was found during a search of a house in the Drogheda area this morning.
Gardaí say the raid was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting serious organised crime activity in the Louth Division.
The street value of the cannabis is estimated at €940,000.
A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.
She's currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station.