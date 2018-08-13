A man's been injured following an assault and a car ramming in Dublin this morning.

It happened in the north inner city at around 5am when a car rammed another vehicle at Beresford Place.

Two men abandoned the car that had been targeted, and fled on foot.

They were chased by a number of men from the second vehicle.

The male passenger was assaulted at Custom House Plaza.

His injuries are not life threatening, and he has been taken to the Mater hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say their investigations are continuing.

The incident led to disruption for rush hour commuters, after it led to road closures at Amiens Street.

