Gardai have renewed their appeal for information following the discovery of a woman in an unconscious state in Carlow last weekend.

The woman who is in her fifties was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny after being found with serious injuries on the grounds of Pollerton Castle.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who travelled on Staplestown Road, St. Patrick's Avenue or Pollerton Road, either on foot, bicycle or vehicle between the hours of 2am and 5am on Sunday morning the morning of Sunday to contact them.