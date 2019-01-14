A jury is due to be sworn in this morning to hear the full inquest into the deaths of five adults and five children at a halting site in Co. Dublin.

They were killed when a fire broke out at the Carrickmines site in October 2015.

Tara Gilbert, one of the ten victims, was pregnant at the time of the fire. Her partner Willie Lynch and their daughters Jodie and Kelsey also died.

Thomas Connors, his wife Sylvia and their five children also lost their lives as well as Jimmy Lynch, an older brother of Willie Lynch.

All ten died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation.

The sole function of the coroner’s court is to investigate “sudden and unexplained deaths” so a death cert can be issued.

A jury is due to be sworn later this morning to do just that.

The court has no role in considering liability and the DPP has already decided not to pursue criminal charges following a Garda investigation.

The jurors will eventually be asked to make findings of fact and deliver a verdict and they’ll also be allowed to make recommendations if they so wish.



