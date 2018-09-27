Searches have been carried out in Dublin and Wicklow by gardaí targeting a west Dublin crime gang.

Cars were seized and cash has been frozen in accounts following today's raids.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, backed up by the Special Crime Task Force, carried out the searches this morning.



They were targeting a West Dublin crime gang suspected of involvement in the sale of drugs.

Six homes, four offices, three business premises and a motor dealership were searched.

Four cars were seized - a 161 Audi A4, a 141 VW Passat, a 152 Mercedes C220, and a 152 Seat Leon.

Image: Garda Press Office

A luxury watch and designer handbags were among the other items taken away by detectives.

A freezing order is also being made in respect of €145,000 in accounts in financial institutions.

Image: Garda Press Office