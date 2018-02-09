A case of bird flu has been confirmed in Co Tipperary.

The Department of Agriculture says the subtype H5N6 was found in a wild bird on January 31st.

It also says it is a "highly pathogenic strain" that has previously been confirmed in Great Britain and mainland Europe.

But this is the only case detected in Ireland so far.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) says the risk to humans is considered to be very low.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says poultry meat is safe to eat - provided that it is handled hygienically while raw, and cooked thoroughly prior to consumption.

The Department of Agriculture is continuing to closely monitor the situation, and is in consultation with the poultry industry and its counterparts in Northern Ireland.

The department says it's vital for flock owners to apply strict bio-security measures to prevent the introduction of avian influenza.

"In particular flock owners should feed and water birds inside or under cover where wild birds cannot access the feed or water.

"Keep poultry separate from wild birds by putting suitable fencing around the outdoor areas they access."

The public is advised not to handle sick or dead birds, but to notify the nearest Department Veterinary Office or ring the Avian Influenza Hotline on 076-106-4403 - or outside of office hours at 1850-200-456.