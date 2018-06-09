Cash, beer and cigarettes have been seized in two separate Revenue searches.

€17,000 in cash was discovered in routine checks of a van that arrived at Rosslare Europort from Cherbourg in France yesterday.

Revenue Detector Dog Flynn assisted in the operation.

Two men in their 50s and 30s were questioned in connection with the find.

At a special sitting of Gorey District Court last night, Judge Haughton granted a three month detention order to allow further investigations.

In a separate search at Dublin Port, beer and cigarettes with a value of €2,700 were seized following a routine check on two vans that arrived on a ferry from Holyhead.

132 litres of beer and 4,320 cigarettes were discovered.