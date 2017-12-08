Gardaí investigating organised crime have seized cash, cars and drugs as part of operations in Dublin and Wicklow.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out searches of 10 properties - nine in Dublin and one in Wicklow - on Friday morning.

They were assisted by local gardaí, the Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, Garda Mounted Unit and the Special Crime Task Force.

Some €28,500 and stg£700 cash was seized - along with three cars: an Audi A4, a BMW X5 and a VW Passat.

Twenty watches were also seized including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Tag Heuer Carrera and Luminor.

These were recovered along with a small quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine and cannabis resin.

Gardaí say more than €20,000 has been frozen in financial institutions and officers' also seized a Presidium Diamond testing kit - which is used to verify the quantity of gems.

Documents and mobile phones have also been seized and will be examined.

No arrests have been made.