Cash, Cars And Drugs Seized In Garda Raids
Gardaí investigating organised crime have seized cash, cars and drugs as part of operations in Dublin and Wicklow.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out searches of 10 properties - nine in Dublin and one in Wicklow - on Friday morning.
They were assisted by local gardaí, the Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, Garda Mounted Unit and the Special Crime Task Force.
Some €28,500 and stg£700 cash was seized - along with three cars: an Audi A4, a BMW X5 and a VW Passat.
Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána
Twenty watches were also seized including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Tag Heuer Carrera and Luminor.
Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána
These were recovered along with a small quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine and cannabis resin.
Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána
Gardaí say more than €20,000 has been frozen in financial institutions and officers' also seized a Presidium Diamond testing kit - which is used to verify the quantity of gems.
Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána
Documents and mobile phones have also been seized and will be examined.
No arrests have been made.