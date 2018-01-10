Gardaí from the Criminal Assets Bureau have seized cash, Rolex watches, a drone and mobile phones during searches in Dublin.

Nine searches were carried at private and business premises this morning in Rialto, Dún Laoghaire, Francis Street and other city centre locations.

Some of the cash seized by gardaí during CAB operations | Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

Gardaí seized a large amount of documentation and evidence, which they believe relates to the proceeds of crime.

During the searches, some €4,500 in cash was seized - along with two Rolex watches, a drone with recording facilities, documents, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.