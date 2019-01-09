Eight searches have been carried out in Co Monaghan this morning as part of a CAB investigation into a cross-border organised crime gang.

Six homes and two businesses were searched as part of the operation.

€10,000 in cash and sterling, tobacco, phones, and documentation were found, along with Viagra tablets and evidence of tobacco and alcohol smuggling.

The investigation is focused on the importation and distribution of illegal cigarettes and counterfeit goods.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.