100 new jobs are being created by a catering company which is opening two new restaurants.

Gourmet Food Parlour has announced plans to open outlets in Skerries in County Dublin and Salthill in Galway.

The group, which already employs more than 240 people, will be looking to fill positions including head chefs, front of house staff and event specialists.

Gourmet Food Parlour first opened in 2006 in Swords and have gone on to open an additional seven locations across Dublin.