Historian Catherine Corless is to receive an honorary degree from NUI Galway next month.

In 2014, she revealed that hundreds of babies and toddlers had been buried in unmarked graves at a former mother and baby home in Tuam.

She's also known for her advocacy work on behalf of the survivors, and the children who lost their lives.

Others to get an honorary degree include musician Sharon Shannon and dementia activist, Helen Rochford Brennan.

NUIG president, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, said: "NUI Galway is fortunate to be associated with many outstanding honorary graduates throughout its history and those being honoured this year form a particularly distinguished group.

"Each one has made an outstanding and distinctive contribution in their field.

"In honouring these exceptional individuals, we signal what we value in areas that matter to us and to our society - local history, disability rights, music and environmental sustainability.

"NUI Galway is very pleased to be in a position to recognise these exceptional individuals."