A dress made entirely from milk cartons has won a major student fashion prize.

The design, simply called "Moo", was was crowned the winner of the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture final at the 3Arena last night.

The dress, designed by Mary Brody and modelled by Isabelle Clarke, represented Our Lady’s Bower, Athlone.

300 milk cartons were cut into shapes and connected together to complete the eye-catching design.

Other winning designs were made from egg cartons, animal bones, and recycled takeaway menu cards.