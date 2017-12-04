Gardai in Dublin are appealing for information about a serious assault on a woman in Blackrock last Friday night.

A caustic substance was used during the attack which happened just after 10pm on the path between Merrion Woods and Seamount Apartments.

The woman was left with injuries to her face and hands.

Gardai are appealing to walkers - taxi and delivery drivers - or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

In particular they are looking to speak to a man who was wearing dark clothing who was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can contact Gardai at Blackrock or on the Garda confidential line.