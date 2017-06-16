James Joyce fans around the world have descended on Dublin to celebrate his famous novel Ulysses.

Bloomsday is named after the book's central character Leopold Bloom who wanders the streets of Dublin on the 16th of June.

A number of famous landmarks mentioned in the book are holding Bloomsday celebrations, including Kennedy's pub on Westland Row.

Kim Buckley went along for the Bloomsday breakfast this morning:

