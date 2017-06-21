Practicing yoga can change our DNA to improve well being.

A recent study has found it reverses the effect stress and anxiety has on the body, at a molecular level.

Today is International Yoga day and yogis all over the word are celebrating the ancient practice.

The initiative was introduced by the UN in 2015. The Indian Prime Minister suggested Jun 21st which is the longest day of the year - because the sun is very significant in the ancient practice of Yoga.

Kim Buckley has this report:

Namaste everyone!