A ceremony takes place at Dublin Castle today to mark 60 years of Irish peacekeeping.

Excellent discussions on Peacekeeping partnerships as means to strengthen and bring coherence to UN peacekeeping to which Ireland has proudly contributed in unbroken service for over 60 years. GBN @dfatirl @defenceforces @Irish_Aid pic.twitter.com/IYeQINibRt — IrelandUnitedNations (@irishmissionun) June 22, 2018

President Michael D. Higgins will preside over the ceremony in the presence of the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe.



The Defence Forces have also released a video to mark the occasion.

Defence Forces Press Officer Captain Paddy Molloy says it's the longest unbroken service of any peace-keeping nation in the world.

"We're holding a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the Ireland's first deployment on United Nations peacekeeping service in 1958. This will take place in Dublin Castle, it will commence at midday and all members of the public are welcome."

Minister of State with responsiblity for Defence, Paul Kehoe, says it's a time to celebrate our efforts overseas, while also remembering those who never came home.

"Today we especially remember the 88 members of the Irish Defence forces and An Garda Siochana who sacrificed their lives while bringing peace and security to many parts of the world. And I think it's very important that we remember their families today."