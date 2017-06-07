Celebrities have been sending their wishes to George and Amal Clooney following the birth of their twins.

Ella and Alexander were delivered at a hospital in London yesterday morning.

The couple's publicist Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news '"Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres was one of the first to congratulate the new parents, calling the family Ocean's Four.

Welcome to the world, Ella and Alexander Clooney. Congratulations, George and Amal, or as I’m now calling you, Ocean’s Four. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 6, 2017





Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Mia Farrow have also sent messages of support.

George Clooney had twins! Only nine more until he’s got a full crew to take down Andy Garcia! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 7, 2017





Congratulations to Amal & George Clooney on welcoming their twins, Ella and Alexander!!! — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 6, 2017



