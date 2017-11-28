The Central Bank has published a review of its mortgage lending rules, with no major changes introduced.

The controversial restrictions - introduced almost three years ago - were designed to prevent busts and booms in the market.

First time buyers need a 10% deposit and can only borrow three and a half times what they earn - while buy-to-let investors need a 30% deposit

It comes as new figures reveal that almost 500 first time buyers are getting mortgage approval every week, that's an increase of 20% from the same time last year.

Kim Buckley has this report: