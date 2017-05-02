We all know that it's impossible to eat just one bowl of cereal, but it looks like the solution to breakfast binging is here!

Cereal eaten from a square bowl rather than a round one appeared to be more filling, tasty and nutritious according to research.

A study of a group of women also found that they felt fuller if they ate their cereal standing up rather than sitting at the table.

Oxford University neurologist Dr Jennifer Newson, who led the study said 'the experiment highlights how the perception of nutrition is a flexible concept.