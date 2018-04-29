Dr Gráinne Flannelly has stepped down from her position as the Clinical Director of CervicalCheck following the recent controversy over smear test results.

She says she's stepping aside to allow the programme to continue its important work and she's sorry recent events have caused distress and worry to women.

It comes as the Labour Party calls for a complete change of management.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald says questions must be answered after reports that a number of women who developed cervical cancer despite getting the all-clear, have since died.

"We need to know how many fatalities there were, how many women lost their lives.

We need to know whether or not these women were aware of the cervical screen misdiagnosis before they died.

We need to know whether or not the families of women were given that information or if that information was withheld."

The National Association of General Practitioners has expressed concern at the outsourcing of smear tests.

However, as controversy surrounding the operation of Cervical Check continues, the NAGP is urging women to continue getting tested.

The group is welcoming the Government's decision to facilitate repeat tests at no extra cost.

Chairman of the NAGP, Dr Andrew Jordan doesn't believe testing should be outsourced;

"Why aren't these tests being done here, I mean we have cytologists in Ireland, they're accredited and they work in this environment and it would be much easier to be able to pick up the phone if there was a concern.

These smears have been outsourced for years, I presume the reason is cost, and at the time Cervical Check was set up there were concerns raised."