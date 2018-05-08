An inquiry into the CervicalCheck scandal will begin its work today after Ministers signed off on it at cabinet.

The Scoping Inquiry will be led by Dr Gabriel Scally from the Royal Society of Medicine in the UK.

The inquiry will look at why 209 women were not told about their incorrect smear results.

Dr Gabriel Scally will lead the scoping inquiry after cabinet approval this morning to an investigation into CervicalCheck, according to Simon Harris pic.twitter.com/ci4lJFxZ43 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 8, 2018

The inquiry, which is expected to report in June, will also examine who knew what and when in the HSE and the Department of Health.

Speaking about the inquiry, Health Minister Simon Harris said: "While they're very ambitious terms of reference and very comprehensive, because they do have cross-party input... Dr Scally's job and Dr Denton's will be to answer as many as possible, to provide as much facts as possible.

"So when Government and the Oireachtas considers this issue again at the end of June, we can say 'well look: these questions have already been satisfactorily answered, we have the information (on) this, we don't have the information (on) this and can have I suppose therefore a more focused commission of investigation".