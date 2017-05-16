It costs €1,260 and Native Australians aren't happy

Chanel have added a Boomerang to their Spring-Summer accessory collection. 

No, they've literally created a designer boomerang complete with Chanel's double-C logo... and with a price tag of 1,260 euro.

It's on Chanel's website under Other Accessories along with other gadgets like a pair of beach racket and balls for over three thousand euro.

Predictably, the Boomerang has swung back around and hit them where it hurts.


The product's been the subject of a lot of online mockery.




But more seriously Aboriginal communities in Australia are very unhappy.

They're calling it "culturally insensitive" and say it disrespects native artists who make the real thing.

Chanel says it deeply regrets the controversy and that it is "committed to respecting all cultures" and is sorry if some have people have felt offended.