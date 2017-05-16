Chanel have added a Boomerang to their Spring-Summer accessory collection.

No, they've literally created a designer boomerang complete with Chanel's double-C logo... and with a price tag of 1,260 euro.

It's on Chanel's website under Other Accessories along with other gadgets like a pair of beach racket and balls for over three thousand euro.

Predictably, the Boomerang has swung back around and hit them where it hurts.

@TeenVogue I can't even get past how absurd a Chanel boomerang is in the first place — J Flores 🖖 (@Isle_Of_Avalon_) May 16, 2017





The product's been the subject of a lot of online mockery.

@CHANEL

boomerang cost = $30

Channel logo cost = $1900

idiot who buys it = priceless — William (@TruSake) May 16, 2017





@BigSi1980 @CHANEL Well, if you are ever in the position to need a boomerang, may as well be classy about it, LOL! — Kate O'Rourke (@KateORourke69) May 16, 2017





Unless @CHANEL is donating 100% of the proceeds to @aimementoring or something, this is a gross monetisation of an oppressed group's culture — Katie Baker (@KB4realz) May 16, 2017





But more seriously Aboriginal communities in Australia are very unhappy.

They're calling it "culturally insensitive" and say it disrespects native artists who make the real thing.

Chanel says it deeply regrets the controversy and that it is "committed to respecting all cultures" and is sorry if some have people have felt offended.