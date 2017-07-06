People are being priced out of nursing homes, according to Age Action.

The charity says older people who qualify for the Fair Deal scheme are being prevented from taking up residence because of fees that amount to thousands a year.

Age Action's Justin Moran says the importance of the HSE's Fair Deal scheme - which offers financial support to people who need nursing home care - is that people have choice.

However, he suggests that people are facing steadily increasing charges.

He observed: “When someone on the State Pension is left with only €50 a week after making their contribution under Fair Deal they are simply not going to be able to afford a nursing home charging €200 a month for social activities.”

Age Action's report also alleges that some people with full medical cards have been issued 'illegal' bills for 'doctor service'.