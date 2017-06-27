Charlotte Church Has Lost Her Unborn Baby
Charlotte Church has announced on twitter that she's lost her unborn baby.
The singer wrote that she and her partner Jonathon Powell were grieving together as a family.
Last month Charlotte revealed on stage that she was expecting her third child.
It's believed she was due in November.
1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017
2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017