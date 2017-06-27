Charlotte Church has announced on twitter that she's lost her unborn baby.

The singer wrote that she and her partner Jonathon Powell were grieving together as a family.

Last month Charlotte revealed on stage that she was expecting her third child.

It's believed she was due in November.

1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017





2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017



