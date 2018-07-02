Cheryl and Liam Payne have announced they're splitting up after two-and-a-half years together.

The former Girls Aloud star and One Direction member have a one-year-old son, Bear.

In almost identical statements posted online, they say it's been a tough decision to make, and they have so much love for each other as a family.

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018

Cheryl was previously married to footballer Ashley Cole for four years before their divorce in 2010.

Four years later she married Jean-Bernard Versini in a secret beach wedding, but by the following year they had split.

She and Payne had been in a relationship since December 2015.

They met on The 'X Factor' in 2008, when she was a judge and he auditioned as a solo contestant, then 14-years-old.