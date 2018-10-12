A shop in Dublin has had to bring down the price of its chicken fillet rolls because of complaints from students.

The Londis store at DCU had been selling the roll for €4.50, but extra fillings brought the price up to €5.50.

Student Callaghan Commons tweeted his plans to boycott the shop, while another student called it 'daylight robbery'.

The shop then replied to the student saying it was 'reviewing their prices'.

The Londis store then announced it would trial a reduced price of €3.75 for a chicken fillet roll and 25c each for extra fillings.