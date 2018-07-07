The EU is set to consider the proposals put forward by the British Government for a trade agreement post-Brexit.

They want to setup a new UK-European Union free trade area - it means the UK will stay in line with the EU on rules for goods, but could move away in the future if Parliament agrees.

It's unclear if the EU would accept the idea - but chief negotiator Michel Barnier's willing to consider it.

#Chequers discussion on future to be welcomed. I look forward to White Paper. We will assess proposals to see if they are workable & realistic in view of #EUCO guidelines. Next negotiations w/ #UK on WP, & Withdrawal Agreement, w/c 16 July #Brexit — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) July 6, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May spent all day yesterday in talks with her ministers at her country retreat Chequers.

It means Britain will remain in line with the EU on rules for all goods - including industrial items and agricultural products and also meets commitments on the Irish border.

The proposals are likely to anger those who want a so-called hard Brexit.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage says it would be a 'sell out'. On social media he said "Theresa May has betrayed us all – and Brexiteer ministers are letting her get away with it."