Fred McBride, CEO of the child and family agency Tusla, has announced he's stepping down from the role.

The agency's board was told today that he will leave the position at the end of September.

He had been in the role for just over two and a half years.

The reason for his departure is not known at this point.

The Tusla board says Mr McBride brought in considerable reforms that are helping the promotion of child protection and family support services.