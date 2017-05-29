The Government's Special Rapporteur on Child Protection says he is distressed by Tusla's response to a report which criticised its work.

The damming report is recommending a major overhaul of the child protection system to ensure the safety of children at risk.

Tusla has responded by saying no staff were interviewed for the study, and that the research was carried out years ago.

Professor Geoffrey Shannon has issued 17 recommendation including improved training for Gardai and better cooperation between agencies.

Gardaí say work is already underway on a more integrated child protection system with the child and family agency, TUSLA.



The report was commissioned by Gardaí in the wake of two controversial cases in which Garda officers wrongly removed children from two different Roma families.



Garda Superintendent Declan Daly says they've been making changes to their operations even before the findings of this report:

