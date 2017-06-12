A number of abortion rights campaigners have expressed concern that a pregnant child was detained under the mental health act after seeking a termination.

The case, which was due before the courts last year, is one of 22 published by the Child Care Law Reporting Project.

An order was made to section the girl who was deemed to be at risk of suicide as a result of the pregnancy, however her treating psychologist said that an abortion was not the solution.

A second psychiatrist said that while the girl presented as being depressed there was no evidence of a psychological disorder and she was discharged.

Linda Kavanagh from The Abortion Rights Campaign says 'the report is further evidence that the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act is not fit for purpose'.