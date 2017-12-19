Children From Chernobyl Arrive For Christmas
30 children and young people have arrived from Chernobyl this afternoon to spend Christmas with their Irish families.
Its part of Chernobyl Childrens Internationals work to help those affected by the nuclear disaster.
Trina Rooney welcomed 14 year old Maryna home for Christmas for the sixth time:
