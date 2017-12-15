30 children from Temple Street Hospital have been hunting for Santa today.

They were flown around the country along with their families to search for his magic flying sleigh.

Nicole Gernon went along to see them off:

Christmas came early to Dublin airport today as 30 boys and girls arrived for a very special mission.

The young Temple Street Patients were trying to find Santa by taking a flight around the country.

Santa's elves were there to greet the boys and girls, along with Dublin star Brian Fenton and the Sam Maguire.

The event organised by CityJet and Temple St is now in its 16th year and the Hospital says days like these can make a real difference to children's health.

The man in red made a special mid-air visit to the children to hear all their Christmas wishes.