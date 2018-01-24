The Presidents Club charitable trust in the UK says it won't host any more fundraisers following allegations about a charity dinner it hosted.

Two children's hospitals are also returning donations from the event.

David Walliams said he's "absolutely appalled" by claims about the male-only charity event he hosted at the Dorchester hotel in London.

Waitresses were allegedly subjected to groping and lewd comments at last week's fundraiser.

1) Last Thursday night I hosted the Presidents Club annual charity fundraiser. I agreed to host as it is one of the biggest charity fund raising events of the year. I was there in a strictly professional capacity and not as a guest. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) January 24, 2018

2) I left immediately after I had finished my presenting on stage at 11.30pm. I did not witness any of the kind of behaviour that allegedly occurred and am absolutely appalled by the reports. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) January 24, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed the resignation of a government education advisor who was involved in organising it.

Apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton says it was right he left.

Several charities say they are returning donations as a result.

A reporter with the Financial Times posed as one of more than 100 female hostesses at the Presidents Club dinner, attended by wealthy businessmen.

She says staff were sexually harassed and propositioned.

Evelina London Children's Hospital says it is alarmed at the claims - while the Great Ormond Street Hospital says the nature of the event was "wholly unacceptable".

Advertising firm WPP also said it was ending its sponsorship.

In a statement this evening, the Presidents Club said: "The trustees have decided that the Presidents Club will not host any further fundraising events.

"Remaining funds will be distributed in an efficient manner to children's charities and it will then be closed."