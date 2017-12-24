Christmas Comes Early For €5m Lotto Winner In Dublin
Someone has become nearly 5 and a half million euro richer after scooping last night's Lotto jackpot.
The winning ticket was sold in WH Smith in Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport on Friday.
Quick Pick players are being urged to check their tickets.
The lucky numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 29, 32 and 38 - the bonus was 31.
Irelands latest Lotto winner has arrived. One lucky player has bagged last nights #Lotto Jackpot of €5,436,602 with a lucky ticket purchased in WHSmith at the arrivals hall in Terminal 1 of #Dublin Airport. 😁🎉👍 #WinningWays. Check your tickets here: https://t.co/t3MuVgO4AM pic.twitter.com/AoH3yQwpgw— The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) December 24, 2017
Suzanne McDonald, WHSMITH Assistant Manager at Dublin Airport, said:
“There is incredible excitement here today at news that we sold the winning €5.4 million jackpot ticket. It is certainly adding to the Christmas spirit in the shop and Terminal 1 in general.
It has been a really busy period here with a lot of traffic through the store, and we have no idea who the lucky winner might be. But we wish them all the very best with the win.”
The Lotto jackpot was won in Dublin tonight. Congratulations! @NationalLottery #BestChristmasPresentEver pic.twitter.com/wSt6eqYTGl— Nuala Carey (@nualacarey25) December 23, 2017