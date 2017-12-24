Someone has become nearly 5 and a half million euro richer after scooping last night's Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold in WH Smith in Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport on Friday.

Quick Pick players are being urged to check their tickets.

The lucky numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 29, 32 and 38 - the bonus was 31.

Irelands latest Lotto winner has arrived. One lucky player has bagged last nights #Lotto Jackpot of €5,436,602 with a lucky ticket purchased in WHSmith at the arrivals hall in Terminal 1 of #Dublin Airport. 😁🎉👍 #WinningWays. Check your tickets here: https://t.co/t3MuVgO4AM pic.twitter.com/AoH3yQwpgw — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) December 24, 2017

Suzanne McDonald, WHSMITH Assistant Manager at Dublin Airport, said:

“There is incredible excitement here today at news that we sold the winning €5.4 million jackpot ticket. It is certainly adding to the Christmas spirit in the shop and Terminal 1 in general.

It has been a really busy period here with a lot of traffic through the store, and we have no idea who the lucky winner might be. But we wish them all the very best with the win.”