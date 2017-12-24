The ticket was sold at Terminal One at Dublin Airport

Someone has become nearly 5 and a half million euro richer after scooping last night's Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold in WH Smith in Terminal 1 at Dublin  Airport on Friday.

Quick Pick players are being urged to check their tickets.

The lucky numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 29, 32 and 38 - the bonus was 31.

Suzanne McDonald, WHSMITH Assistant Manager at Dublin Airport, said:

“There is incredible excitement here today at news that we sold the winning €5.4 million jackpot ticket. It is certainly adding to the Christmas spirit in the shop and Terminal 1 in general. 

It has been a really busy period here with a lot of traffic through the store, and we have no idea who the lucky winner might be. But we wish them all the very best with the win.”

 