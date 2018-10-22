There's a big increase in the number of seasonal jobs being created in the run-up to Christmas this year.

Jobs.ie is reporting a 32 per cent year-on-year rise in the number of seasonal Christmas roles on offer.

The jobs site says this also represents at 8 per cent rise on this time 5 years ago.

The people behind the website say the increase includes opportunities for temporary and new part-time work, particularly in the retail and hospitality industries.

Christopher Paye, General Manager at Jobs.ie, explains some of the jobs that are usually up for grabs:

"Shop assistants, visual merchandisers, stockists, make-up artists, face painters and Santa’s elves are amongst the long list of positions on offer in the retail sector this year, ensuring that there is something out there to suit everybody this Christmas period."

He also says the recruitment drive is good news for shops "Seasonal Christmas roles are up significantly on this time last year. This suggests that retailers and the hospitality sector expect a bumper ten weeks between now and the Christmas holidays."