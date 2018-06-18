Cigarettes are the worst source of littering on the country's streets.

The 2017 National Litter Pollution Report shows they account for over half - 56% - of litter in our towns and communities.

Packaging items such as cardboard, paper, bottles and caps, glass and cans account for 17% of litter.

Food such as chewing gum, meanwhile, is the third most common litter source.

Pedestrians are the main cause of litter at 42%, followed by passing motorists at 19%.

Environment Minister Denis Naughten says fines will be increased to clampdown on the problem of litter.

He explained: "Cigarette butts are still a continuing form of litter that needs to be addressed.

"Because of that now we're going to increase the on-the-spot litter fine from €150 to €250 for someone caught throwing litter on the ground."

He added: "We need to focus our efforts to maintain the improving standards being achieved across the country."